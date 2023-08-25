What will happen on Earth from August 28 to September 1? we tell you

the The National Center for Aeronautics and Space Administration It was discovered by NASA. sunspot Of great dimensions on the surface of the sun, this spot is expected to continue to grow and move towards Earth During the week of August 28th to September 1stsAnd the.

This news has caused concern.n because of the potential effects it could have In our networks of communications and electricity.

What are the effects of the sun on the earth?

scientists from a pot He warned that this sunspot could generate energetic explosions big size. These explosions can be powerful enough to destroy the Earth’s power grids.

despite of Accurate spot measurements not yet determined, rover Perseverance, Found on Mars, and managed to take pictures of this spot in between August 17 and 20 while exploring the crater jezero. The peculiarity of this note is that Mars It is in a position opposite to the sun Landwhich made it possible to expect Stain arrival

Expert warnings and warnings



space climatetrusted source on space issuesand issued warnings About the arrival of this giant sunspot to our planet.

scientists and Experts urge people and industries to take precautions Before the possible failure of communications. Animation generated from pictures sun It shows a dark, moving formation on its surface. Science news experts The comment that sunspots must be quite large They are visible in lower resolution images.

Understanding sunspots and their formation

the sunspots It arises due to the intensification of the magnetic field of the sun, which can reach 2500 times stronger than the field geomagnetism.

this magnetic focus It raises the pressure and lowers the ambient atmospheric pressure. As a result, the temperature at the sunspot is lower than it is aroundwhich creates its distinctive dark appearance.

Although sunspots appear dark to the naked eye, their temperature is approx 2200°C, It is much colder than the outer solar atmosphere, which can be more than a million degrees. the a pot Shared photos that highlight these temperature differences using nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (Nestar)which captures X-rays emitted from the solar atmosphere.

Notes X ray High-energy light, as well as ultraviolet light, reveal valuable information about the planet’s outer atmosphere sun. Scientists are seeking to understand why the temperature of this layer of the atmosphere exceeds one degree Celsius million degrees, being hotter than the surface of the sun. These investigations could help us unravel one of the greatest mysteries scheery With us Crashesto.

Impact on ground communications

Although no sunspots pose direct risks to life on Earth, It can have major effects on our communication. It is expected to be within a week From August 28 to September 1These giant spots reach our planet. despite of You are not expectedno.direct danger to human, animal or plant life, Disruptions in telecommunications and possible outages of the Internet are a cause for concern.

with those With the caveats in mind, it’s essential to be prepared for potential technical issues Over the next few days, sunspots could disrupt electrical networks and communications. keep us It is necessary to take precautions in this case To mitigate potential impacts on our daily lives.

