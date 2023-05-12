What versions of Mac can you download from the App Store?

It’s one thing to download the version. Else, install it. And this is where we will have to pay close attention to the requirements that each OS version makes. In the same way, you must also consider that some of these versions were released years before the arrival of Apple Silicon processors. This is a very noticeable barrier in terms of system compatibility in different configurations and models of the Mac OS. Here are the macOS and OS X versions you can download:

In the Mac App Store we can find these versions of the operating system. however, This is somewhat hidden And to find them, you have to go to each system’s web page. However, in this post, we will leave you direct links (and official links from the App Store) so you can download any of these versions, depending on your team’s needs.

OS X El Capitan is a version released in 2015. Although it can be downloaded from the App Store officially, it is only for Macs that have versions like OS X Snow Leopard or OS X Lion installed, but who can later update to macOS High Sierra. And although it is a fully functional version of the system, it is a “bridge” between High Sierra and earlier versions.

The case of macOS Sierra is an example of the first compatibility gap. As of this version, Only 64-bit processors are supported. It was here that one of the first transitional leaps and bounds of processors took place, since the standard was 32-bit.

Aside from these two cases of compatibility gap, it’s also important, if you’re interested in installing any of these older versions, to refer to the specifications, model, and release year of your Mac. In this way, you will be sure of compatibility and the ability to use the system without problems.

You can download older versions even if you pay

Although it is not available in the App Store, it is available in the Apple Store. Some of the older versions of OS X can be downloaded here than are available for free in the App Store. And in these cases, to download the systems, we will have to pay. macOS updates weren’t always free. In addition, these versions have been left behind and will only serve us for very specific circumstances.

Likewise, the Mac models supported by these versions are really old, so unless you have a Mac with the necessary requirements, you won’t be able to do much. Old versions can be downloaded from Apple Store the following: