January 27, 2023

What time does the comet pass in Mexico? History and how to watch half time

January 27, 2023

CDMX /

One of the most interesting and beautiful phenomena that space offers us is the appearance of comets, some of which can be seen from Earth and within a few days.Green kitefor what we tell you When, where and at what time are you going to spend in Mexico.

unusual phenomenon

The last time a green comet was “close” to Earth was a long time ago. 50 thousand yearsthat is, at the stage of Homo sapiens when humanity was just beginning to develop.

The comet’s passage was discovered in California, USA, last year thanks to the program Zwicky Transit Facility (ZTF), who observed and analyzed the trajectory of the comet, which is pA small icy and rocky body about 1 km in diameter.

How do you see the green comet live?

You can watch the comet’s live broadcast at Virtual Telescope Project website 24 hours a day, noting that it can be seen first in the northern hemisphere of the planet.

When and when was the comet seen in Mexico?

According to studies, the green comet will have the largest size Approaching Earth on February 1st, at a distance of only 42 million kilometersbut this would be sufficient to see it from any part of Mexico, as long as the weather conditions permitted it with clear or dark skies.

The perfect time to see it would be in 3:27 a.m (Central Mexico Time) On the 1st and 2nd of February next, although this is the day of the 1st in particular. It can be viewed at with the naked eyealthough you can also use binoculars or a telescope to appreciate it better.

See also  NASA has successfully completed all ground tests of the SLS rocket and is preparing for its third launch attempt

