What is Karina IA? The virtual assistant that revolutionized WhatsApp

Karina I It has a functional and utilitarian approach, which is a big difference compared to other entertainment-focused virtual assistants.

In just four months since its launch, more than 350,000 users have registered, marking a milestone in the cutting-edge technology.

Karina I It has a functional and utilitarian approach, which is a big difference compared to other entertainment-focused virtual assistants.

The artificial intelligence revolution has arrived WhatsApp On hand kareena ai, Spanish virtual assistant developed by Daniel Dacuña and Noe Asensio Which conquers users quickly.

In just four months since its launch, more than 350,000 users have registered, marking a milestone in the cutting-edge technology.

Karina I It has a functional and utilitarian approach, which is a big difference compared to other entertainment-focused virtual assistants.

The artificial intelligence revolution has arrived WhatsApp On hand kareena ai, Spanish virtual assistant developed by Daniel Dacuña and Noe Asensio Which conquers users quickly. In just four months since its launch, more than 350,000 users have registered, marking a milestone in the cutting-edge technology. Karina I It has a functional and utilitarian approach, which is a big difference compared to other entertainment-focused virtual assistants. personal assistant? This assistant is designed to be used briefly but frequently, and is intended to facilitate specific tasks and improve users' daily efficiency. One of the most prominent features Karina I It's its ability to customize. The creators of the assistant express their vision: "Every person in the world will be able to have their own Karina," which means that the help it provides is unique and adapted to the needs and preferences of each user. In terms of growth and expansion, Carina IA is in an advanced financing stage, with the support of Business Angels and private investors who have shown their confidence in the project. The founders are looking for investors not only as equity contributors, but also as strategic collaborators for the continued development of the virtual assistant. Thanks to its innovative vision, Karina I It does not make everyday life for users WhatsApp, But it also represents a milestone in the way we interact with technology in our daily routine. This virtual assistant represents a step forward in integrating AI into our digital communications platforms.

