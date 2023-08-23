Einstein’s Cross: The Cosmic Phenomenon That Distorts Spacetime – People – Culture

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, humans have been able to study various phenomena in space. Most remarkable is that it was possible to verify this Light does not travel through outer space the same way it does on Earth.

However, many of the celestial bodies that were observed and studied did not exist for a long time. This is because they are at a very far distance that cannot be measured in meters or kilometres, but rather in the speed with which light reaches that location.

for this reason, The “Einstein’s Cross” was created, which is part of the German scientist’s theory of relativity and makes it possible to study various space objects.

(Be sure to read: What would an AI zombie invasion be like?).

The discovered Einstein cross shows the warping of the fabric of space-time. An Einstein’s cross forms when a massive object bends space-time around itself and divides the light from an object behind it into four, like the points on a cross. pic.twitter.com/AmFKBGzk7q – World of Recondito (@UnvrsoRecondito) July 30, 2023

What is an “Einstein’s cross”?

In order to know what an “Einstein’s cross” is, you must first have an idea of ​​”gravitational lenses”. The ScienceAlert web portal explains it this way: “Imagine placing a heavy object on a springboard, where the weight represents the cluster of galaxies and the springboard represents space-time.”

If you throw some marbles from one side of the trampoline to the other, their trajectory will be slightly curved as they move. The same thing happens with light rays that travel great distances through the universe. Therefore, an object that makes light bend is called a “gravitational lens”.



Einstein’s theory of relativity says that “gravitational lensing” also has the property of amplifying the light coming from later galaxies.which is too far away to be estimated in detail.

The “Einstein Cross” refers to the image that appears when the light from space objects is divided into four bright spots in the sky, to form a cross-like shape.

This phenomenon occurs when light travels through space and collides with a massive object in its path, similar to what happens in a solar eclipse when the moon falls between the earth and the sun. At that moment, the light bends and splits into four distinct rays surrounding the central celestial body, giving rise to this ” The Unique Luminous Cross.

(Also read: What is the place where God is like? This is the revelation of artificial intelligence.)

This has provided astronomers with a valuable tool for understanding the nature and properties of distant galaxies. In addition, the ability to amplify light makes it possible to explore distant regions of the universe that would otherwise be inaccessible.

The discovered Einstein cross shows the warping of the fabric of space-time. An Einstein’s cross forms when a massive object bends space-time around itself and divides the light from an object behind it into four, like the points on a cross. pic.twitter.com/AmFKBGzk7q – World of Recondito (@UnvrsoRecondito) July 30, 2023

Thanks to this galactic formationScientists can analyze cosmic phenomena millions of light years away, which allows for a more complete and detailed view of the universe. As astrophysics research advances, the “Einstein Cross” has revealed some of the mysteries of the universe.

Daniela Larrette Asaad

Write the numeric range

the time

More news

What does getting up at three in the morning mean according to numerology?

This is Elon Musk’s house: it’s not a palace; Is it a ready apartment

The Impressive Transformation of Mr. T, from The Magnificent: This Is What the Actor Looks Like at 71