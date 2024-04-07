How to save contact name blank? This is how it is done – teach me about science

The WhatsApp application has several security measures to protect our privacy, and to prevent the theft of our information or the information of our contacts, and among these measures we have: two-step authentication, end-to-end encryption, using passwords to access WhatsApp (or using passkeys with biometric data), and silencing notifications. , archiving chats, and even the recent blocking of chats.

However, some people may be intent on violating your privacy and accessing your contact information, so an extra layer of security may be beneficial to you, especially if you have what you consider sensitive or confidential information.

Today we are going to share with you a flawless trick so that you can add contacts with white name (without visible data) and in this way protect their privacy.

How to get a contact without a name on WhatsApp

Want to keep some contacts private? WhatsApp? Here we explain how to save a contact without a name, just follow these steps

Firstly: Access the Contacts application on your cell phone.

second: Find the contact whose name you want to remove.

third: Try modifying the name and leaving it blank. Your cell phone will not allow this.

room:Copy “white text” from Unicode:

Fifth: Access this link: https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/U+2800

Then select “Copy” or use the automatic selection function.

VI: Paste the blank text into the contact name field.

Seventh: Search for a contact on WhatsApp by their number.

Ready, we are done with this, the contact name will not appear in WhatsApp, only their profile picture.

Don't ignore this

This trick is very useful and will allow you to keep your contact names private, but we should mention that it only works with the contact name, not the nickname. You should take into account that the contact's profile picture will appear in conversations, so it cannot be hidden.

Remember to use Unicode link so this trick will work no matter what, this way you can hide all the names of your sensitive contacts or those whose privacy you want to protect.

How does WhatsApp protect you?

One key measure is end-to-end encryption, which means that messages are encrypted on the sender's device and only decrypted on the recipient's device, preventing third parties from accessing them. next to, WhatsApp Uses security notifications to notify users when a contact's security code changes, which may indicate a potential security risk. It is also recommended to be careful about who has physical access to the phone, because if someone gains access to the device, they can use WhatsApp without permission. For greater security, WhatsApp provides options such as chat blocking, which allows you to protect personal conversations with a unique password, and the option to send photos and files in one view, which allows recipients to view the content only once without being able to do so. Save it and don't resend it. These additional measures help enhance the security of conversations on WhatsApp.