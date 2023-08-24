How do you know if WhatsApp is using your mobile phone’s camera and microphone without your permission?

In the digital age and almost indiscriminate use of technology, with monthly updates and multi-million dollar sales of apps and mobile phones from many brands like iPhone or Samsung, you need to be very aware of the security and protection of your data, because we have a kind of “spy” in our homes that we also take to all places.

It is possible that a well-known mobile messaging app like WhatsApp is using your phone’s camera and microphone without you even realizing it. When in doubt, it is best to check whether this is happening or not, because it is a brief check in which you do not waste any time. And we can do the same thing on an Android device as on an iPhone.

Using the internal tools of our mobile phones, we will determine if you have inadvertently granted access permissions to some applications such as WhatsApp to use your camera or microphone.

Is WhatsApp spying on your iPhone or Android phone?

by ExampleOn Android, which is the most available in Cuba, you must enter the settings of the phone, and there you can access the Security and Privacy section. There you go to the privacy panel, here you will see the permissions that have been used in the last hours, by clicking on the camera or microphone.

There you’ll see a list of apps that have used your camera or microphone, and the time you used that. So, if you see something strange in the hours when you are not using WhatsApp, you can check if it is a ‘spy’.

As for the iPhone, go to Settings in the “Privacy and Security” section that bears the open hand icon. Once you’re there, access the app’s privacy report. There you have to enter the WhatsApp icon. By clicking on the camera or microphone option, you will see the data and the time it was used.