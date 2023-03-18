What is Bad Bunny’s gorgeous 8-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion like?

After a 2022 full of successes and knowing that the music profession has become very stressful, Bad Bunny He decided to take a break from partying and shows he was having it. That’s why, to maximize this relaxation time, the singer recently purchased a luxurious mansion in California.

the life of Bad Bunny He needed a well-deserved rest, or at least this is how he announced it himself to his followers when he explained that in 2023 there will be a short break after a lot of work, concerts and travel.

This is the mansion that Bad Bunny bought in the Hollywood Hills.

The truth is that in order to enjoy the way he deserves, the 29-year-old translator decided to pay 9 million dollars to purchase an extraordinary property in the Hollywood Hills, one of the most exclusive places in Los Angeles.

It was built in 2005 and has an area of ​​more than 650 square meters. Bad Bunny He did not skimp on luxuries or money to have a palace with everything.

However, it should be noted that his main residence is still in Puerto Rico, so this mansion in Los Angeles is believed to be a place to escape and relax. The artist has always talked about his life project in his home country and that this will also be where he will live after retirement, so that wouldn’t change those plans.

This new home Bad Bunny In the Hollywood Hills, located on a quiet street on the Sunset Strip. Within the prime properties, the house has 8 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

There is also a guesthouse, gym, full bar, movie theater, huge patio with large outdoor grill, and infinity-edge pool. Plus, it was recently redesigned so it doesn’t need any extra touch.

Besides the predominance of white and warm colors throughout the house, the mansion has very spacious rooms and large windows to fully appreciate the prevailing landscape. Simply amazing.

