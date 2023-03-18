March 19, 2023

Actor Sam Neill reveals he has been diagnosed with cancer

Lane Skeldon March 18, 2023 2 min read
Actor Sam Neill, shown here in Sitges, Spain in October 2019, reveals that he battled cancer in his new memoir. Photo credit: David Zorrakino/Europa Press/Getty Images

(CNN) – In his soon-to-be-released autobiography, actor Sam Neill, best known for his work in the “Jurassic Park” franchise films, reveals that he recently battled stage 3 leukemia but has now recovered.

according to guardianwho spoke with Neil, had angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The outlet reported that he currently has a relatively new chemo that he will take monthly for the rest of his life.

“I am not so free, but there is no cancer in my body,” Neil told the newspaper.

Neil’s rep confirmed to CNN that he is in remission.

“I can’t pretend that the past year hasn’t had dark moments,” Neil added in the interview. “But those dark moments put the light in a powerful relief, you know, and it made me feel grateful for each day and I feel so grateful for all my friends. I’m glad to be alive.”

Neil’s representative added that Neil is now “doing very well and back at work.”

He is currently working on Apples Don’t Fall, a Peacock limited series based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Lian Moriarty. The project also stars Annette Bening.

Launch of Neil’s book, “Have I Told You Before?” It is scheduled to take place on March 21.

