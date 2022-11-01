What age can you trick or treat on Halloween? The answer varies by city

Children Trick or Treat in New York City

Are you ever too old to go trick or treating on Halloween night? That’s according to an unscientific survey conducted by America’s Popular Morning Show Today TodayThe 47% Of the 9,000 respondents, they say a person is never too old to go trick-or-treating, while 19% believe the cut-off is somewhere in between. 15 and 16 years old. According to a similar poll conducted by the publication Slate, 40% believe so 12 years Maximum age to participate in this activity.

Beyond what some studies say, municipalities have their own ideas about it. For example, the city CharlestonIn South Carolina, the age limit is restricted 16 years You have to go from house to house looking for sweets. Also, according to state law, people over the age of 16 cannot wear masks in public.

In the state of Virginia, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Norfolk, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, York County and Hampton have several cities that have age restrictions for going out for candy.

In Chesapeake’s case, the municipal ordinance changed in 2019. Until that year, Halloween had an age limit for trick-or-treating 12 years, and those who did not comply faced up to six months in prison and a hundred dollar fine. Now the age limit has been increased 14 years Also, the possibility of imprisonment for violating the municipal ordinance was removed.

Some homes incorporate political messages into their Halloween decorations

In Belleville, IllinoisOlder than that 12 years They are not allowed to cover their faces with masks, and those in the ninth grade of school or above are not permitted to knock on doors in public places and private homes, and to prowl the streets or highways. In St. Michaels, MarylandOnly those below 12 years They can go out and do popular things Trick or treat (trick or treat)

Even dogs dress up for this celebration

The reality is that even though these rules exist in many parts of the country, they are practically unenforceable. If children over the age of 12 want to go trick-or-treating, only their parents and whoever opens the door to their house to deliver treats can decide whether or not to do so.

Halloween is one of them Big popular celebrations In the United States, the end of the year marks the beginning of the holiday season and continues with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

