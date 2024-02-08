“Warrior Girls” at the House of Science

Thursday 8 February 2024 at 16:49



“Girls are warriors… and engineers too (and scientists, technologists, mathematicians…).” This is the title of the exhibition that Dar Al Uloom has just opened, and it is an invitation to reflect on the role of women in science and technology.

During her presentation, Equality Advisor, Celia Sanz, explained, “We want to highlight several women who have had and are currently playing a relevant role in the scientific field so that they can act as a reference and motivate the girls.” To study scientific professions.

The exhibition, which runs until April 24, is produced by the National Museum of Natural Sciences and is particularly aimed at young audiences. It is composed of 24 panels, 20 physical hanging panels, five puppets representing the largest number of scientists involved (Jane Goodall, Rosalind Franklin, Hypatia de Alejandria, Margarita Salas, and María Blasco), a photocall, and an audio and video clip. Director of the House of Science, Dolores Fernandez, referred to the three round tables scheduled in parallel with the exhibition under the title “Women of Science in La Rioja.” Conversations with…'. It will be held in the conference hall of Dar Al Uloom on Tuesdays, February 13, 20, and 27, starting at 8 pm, and entry is free until the maximum capacity is reached.

This content is exclusive to subscribers The first month is free Are you already a subscriber? sign in