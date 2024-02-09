Universities in the United States are looking for Colombians for science, technology, engineering or mathematics

07/26/2019 Flag of the United States North America United States Twitter Politics



Colombia will be the venue for STEM Tour 2024, a Educational event that will bring together representatives from 25 US universities to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields., aimed at students and parents interested in higher education in the United States. This tour will take place in Bucaramanga, Cali, Pereira and Bogotá, providing a unique opportunity to obtain information about academic programmes, application processes, financing and student visas.

STEM tour With the participation of 25 universities, such as Arizona State University, the University of Colorado at Boulder, and Bentley University Among other things, it will seek to attract the interest of future students in innovative fields such as aerospace engineering, biomedical sciences, computer science, game development, cybersecurity, nuclear and aeronautical engineering.

The STEM tour will include 25 universities from the United States (illustration – Santander – Europe Press)

next to, Vital issues such as academic visas will be addressedFunding is through Icetex and Fulbright grants and English language certification testing, which are critical elements for applicants to study abroad.

EducationUSA's director of the Colombian American Center in Bogotá, Samuel Reales, highlighted the growing number of Colombian students in American universities, a number that has risen to 9,100 between 2022 and 2023, that puts him in perspective. Colombia is ranked 18th among the top 20 countries with the largest number of students in that country's universities According to the Open Doors report. STEM Tour 2024 aims to facilitate access to American higher education, promoting careers with high job demand and professional growth potential.

It is estimated that there are more than 9,000 Colombian students in the United States (Image illustration – Pixabay)

Another key component of the event is the Opportunity Funds Program, sponsored by the US State Department, which aims to Deserving students with financial constraints, we provide advice and support to apply to universities where they can receive full scholarships.

Those interested in participating in this educational initiative, which will be held in Bucaramanga on February 21; Cali on February 23; Pereira on February 26 and Bogotá on February 28. You can register for free on (www.eventbrite.com/d/colombia/educationusa/)