Two archaeologists celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Just because it is known, it is no less important to remember it. The global average of female researchers is 33.3%, or one in three. Only 35% of students in so-called STEM careers (those related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, “science”, “technology”, “engineering” and “maths” in English) are women. Many girls still do not feel encouraged to choose these studies, and women occupy a minority of senior positions in these fields, and only 22 girls have won the Nobel Prize in scientific disciplines since it was established in 1901.





In December 2015, the United Nations General Assembly decided to establish an annual day to draw attention to this bias, and Since 2016, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science has been celebrated on February 11 every year.. A celebration joined this year, among many institutions, by the Archaeological and Paleontological Museum of Alcala de Henares (MARPA).

Two doctors who are part of the center's conservation and research area, Belén Márquez Mora and Gabriela Martins AlfaroNext Sunday, coinciding with the day sponsored by UNESCO around the world, a meeting will be held with visitors in which they will explain the details of their work and encourage calls for awakening.

Márquez Mora, who has more than 30 years of experience, 20 of which at MARPA, has long belonged to the research teams at Atapuerca, in Burgos, and Olduvai, in Tanzania, although based at the Madrid site. Pinilla del ValleIn which it was proven that Neanderthals existed more than 70 thousand years ago, and where much of his research was focused.





Martins Alfaro, for his part, works in “modern” intervals. The Iron Age and the life of the pre-Roman inhabitants of Hispania are among his areas of research and he has studied extensively Location of El Llano de la Horca, in Santurcas, in the so-called Alcaria in Madrid. Some pieces from these excavations are on display at MARPA.

At their conferences, archaeologists said They will describe their findings, provide details of their work and explain to visitors how significant their discoveries are. Moreover, within the framework of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, they will share their experiences and talk about their origins and upbringing. The difficulties they may face In their professional lives.

To attend these sessions, you must reserve a place on Sunday, February 11, starting from the opening of the museum at 11:00 am, until the course is completed. The maximum number of people is 30 people per meeting.