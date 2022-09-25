September 25, 2022

Waddys Jáquez asks the Dominicans for respect from the JetBlue line

Winston Hale September 25, 2022 2 min read

Actor and playwright Waddys Jáquez condemned the “mistreatment that continues” at North American Airlines this Sunday. Jet Blue To Dominicans living in New York, after the company canceled a flight to Santo Domingo.

Director and creator of the musical “Mariposas de Acero” along with Pablo Garcia, John F. Kennedy condemned the situation today via his Instagram account, where he shared a video from the airport.

“Guys, line Jet Blue He does it again. We wait until early morning to go to Santo Domingo. Jet Blue Canceled three times the flight time and now they say no specific flight time. That means it can stay here till tomorrow morning. People in wheelchairs, children and adults since dawn. People are protesting because this is not the first time this has happened to Dominicans,” he complained.

Jacques wondered if that situation would occur elsewhere. “The Dominican community continues to be insulted Jet Blue. Today it’s my turn, tomorrow it’s your turn”.

“Fathers, the hard truth is that there are few lines that travel to the Dominican. And no one can say that it is cheap for people to travel here. Hahahaha. Is it cheap? Those who think it’s cheap go inside and buy tickets,” he wrote.

Last July, Jet Blue After coming under fire in the Dominican Republic for poor service, he apologized to the Quisquean community in the United States. He then promised to take steps to improve his operations in the Caribbean country.

Jacques lives in New York and has returned to the country to continue preparations for new performances of the musical “Mariposas de Acero,” chronicling the life of the Mirabal sisters, which will be presented again on the 29th and 30th of this month. October 1st and 2nd at the Eduardo Brito National Theater.

