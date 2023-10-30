Venezuela’s TSJ suspends opposition primary process

Caracas (EFE).- The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ordered the suspension of “all traces of the various stages of the electoral process conducted by the National Primary Committee” (CNP), which was held last Sunday, after obtaining approval of the appeal filed by opposition lawmaker José Brito which Request to reconsider “violations”.

According to Judgment No. 122 of the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, published on the website of the Supreme Court, the opposition election organizing committee must register “the administrative background, containing the twenty-five stages of the electoral process” for the primaries, which range from the call to the event to Audit, inclusion and announcement minutes.

In addition, they must submit to the Supreme Court a record of acceptance of the nomination of candidates who have been excluded from holding elected office by the Comptroller’s Office, as is the case with the winner of the internal elections, Maria Corina Machado, who is subject to this law. The administrative measure, imposed in 2015 for one year, but was recently extended until 2030.

TSJ gives CNP a period of three days

Archive photo of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas (Venezuela). Effy/Rainer Peña R.

Likewise, they must submit the resignation of candidates Henrique Capriles and Freddy Soberlano – who refused to participate just two weeks before the elections -, who were also disqualified, as well as the resignation of “any other citizen who decided to abandon his candidacy.” “

The Supreme Court gives the National Police three days to submit a “report” indicating “the mechanism used to protect electoral materials and the place designated for this purpose.”

Finally, he ordered that Attorney General Tarek William Saab and other public authorities be notified of this ruling and of the facts reported by Brito which – he emphasized – could constitute “the alleged commission of electoral crimes and the alleged commission of public crimes.” Without specifying the type of illegal acts they committed.