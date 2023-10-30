Migrants on the southern border want to travel to Acapulco to work in reconstruction

Migrants stranded in the Mexican city of Tapachula, bordering Guatemala, have issued an appeal to the Mexican government saying they are willing to travel to Acapulco, the destination hit by Hurricane Otis, whose passage has so far left 43 dead and 36 missing. To be employed as workers in the reconstruction of affected municipalities in the state of Guerrero.

Hundreds of migrants from countries such as Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua showed their solidarity with the people of Mexico and in a meeting called by the Pueblo Sin Fronteras organization they showed themselves willing to travel to the devastated areas and offered their “work, effort and efforts.” Will and faith.”

Among the migrants are construction workers, foremen, technicians, welders, mechanics and farmers who could be useful at this time to the people of Guerrero, which suffered from the onslaught of the hurricane, which left human and material losses.

The display came amid heavy rain falling on Tapachula due to a tropical depression that formed Saturday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean. At night, the migrants held a vigil with prayers, candles and cards to show solidarity with the people of Guerrero state.

The migrants registered for conscription and awaited the Mexican government’s decision on whether it would agree to transport them from Tapachula to Guerrero state to begin work.

Guatemalan migrant Joris Yusaira Pastrano, who is in Tapachula, said she would be ready to go to work and help the people of Mexico rebuild or whatever they are asked to do, if she had the opportunity to leave to go to Acapulco.

“We have to go to work and support Acapulco, there is an opportunity and we will support them, to show solidarity and help them, because frankly here we are not doing anything, while they need our help, whatever they have from us. Construction, cleaning and exactly one help, we are ready,” he told Efe. To do that”.

The woman, who was a trader in Honduras, asked the Mexican government to provide them with what they needed: food, a roof, and a document so they could stay there for a few moments and then continue on to the United States.

Meanwhile, Jerson Linares, a migrant from Guatemala, who is in Tapachula waiting to depart in a caravan on Monday, indicated that he could join the group of migrants wanting to help in Guerrero state.

Linares momentarily changed his idea of ​​going to the northern border to help because he remembered that such disasters had happened in his country on several occasions.

"We have to help, Acapulco is very affected and this also happened in my country and we received help and the difference is that we are of different nationalities, but we are ready to support them. There are children and people who are suffering, we are humble people, we are suffering and we need the opportunity. We are walking in the caravan, but we have Strength to go and help."