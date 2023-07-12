They found it 32 years ago, but only now will it be seen from the inside

In the depths of a forest center Vietnam There landscapes are considered, because of their greatness and beauty Eighth wonders of the world. It is an almost unexplored underground cave that opens into a mountain rift and has its own climate system, with an ecosystem of forests, lakes and altitude that can reach in some sections. 200 metres.
The place is known as Son Dong which translates to “cave of the mountain river.”. It is a veritable underground kingdom nearly nine kilometers long, making it the largest cave system in the world. This eighth wonder is located in the Vietnamese Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh Province.
Although this cave that opens into the depths of the mountain ranges between two and five million years old, it was only discovered in 1991 by a local farmer; However, his approach came about two decades later, in 2009, when Howard and Lambert DaveAnd scholars British Cave Research Society, They entered it.
However, since then, the place has had very little interaction with the world of tourism. As mentioned British media LadBibleIn recent years, more people have occupied the top of Mount Everest That those who entered the immensity of the cave system They doong.
But now the place has become a center of contention between those who want to exploit it for tourism and those who want to keep it as virgin as possible. In this sense, the worst counterpoint occurred in 2014, when it was proposed to build a cable car there, inside the caves, to transport tourists. Finally, the project has not been implemented due to opposition from environmental associations and parents who consider it so Tourism can cause damage to a place’s fragile ecosystem.
The documentary premiered in May this year at United kingdom, titled crack in the mountain It showcases all the majestic beauty that this Vietnamese cave has to offer while also reflecting the debate that exists in that country about the tourism exploitation – or not – that is being exposed of the place.
Thus this production by the director Alister Evans It tells the story of Son Doong Cave as well as the struggle to protect it from human exploitation. “contained, crack in the mountain It is a lens through which to explore the challenges facing modern Vietnam.”
He added, “As the hour draws nearer, and people around the world struggle to find the optimal balance between environmental sustainability and economic growth, nowhere is this battle more controversial than in a fast-growing country like Vietnam.” Evans.
Caves Dong’s son They will be considered the eighth wonder of the world, after the other seven, which dazzled the ancient world, many of which – most of them – no longer exist. These were: Colossus of RhodesAnd Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Great Pyramid of Giza, Lighthouse of Alexandria, Statue of Zeus at Olympia, Temple of Artemis and Mausoleum in Halicarnassus.
As for the new Seven Wonders, Or the wonders of the modern world, the following can be listed: the ruins of Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, the pyramid Chichen Itza Petra, Roman Amphitheatre, Christ the Redeemer and Taj Mahal Palace.
