“Anomalous” seismic activity was recorded in Cuba

The Cuban National Center for Earthquake Research (Sinaes) reported that it had monitored, on Sunday, “anomalous” seismic activity in Guantanamo (east), recording 222 tremors with a magnitude of up to 3.3 on the Richter scale, without any reports from the center. The moment human or material damage occurs.

The earthquakes were recorded in succession since 1:30 local time (5:30 GMT) on Sunday, and three of them were noticeable in the municipality of Yatiras.

This is the third seismic anomaly reported so far this year in eastern Cuba, the Sinais report says, and notes that the National Seismological Service “remains on alert and monitoring this activity.”

The previous anomalous seismic event occurred last July, when 255 – intangible – earthquakes, measuring between 0.4 and 3.2 on the Richter scale, were recorded south of the town of Moa in Holguin Province (east).

The greatest seismic activity in Cuba occurs in the eastern region and is linked to a fault located on the border of the North American plate, to which the Caribbean country belongs, and another on the neighboring island of Hispaniola, an area shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

So far in 2023, nine earthquakes have been reported, most recently on October 10 in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, and last year 13 felt earthquakes were recorded, almost all in the east of the island.

Cuba is located in an area where different tectonic fault systems converge, where large-scale earthquakes have been recorded in recent decades.

Among them, the one that occurred on May 25, 1992, with a magnitude of 6.9, which was felt in the eastern half of the country, and the one that occurred on January 28, 2020, with a magnitude of 7.1 and located in the vicinity, stand out. Cayman Islands but felt throughout Cuba.