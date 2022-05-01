May 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Temen secuestro: Sin rastros del agregado comercial dominicano en Haití

They fear kidnapping: No trace of the Dominican trade attache in Haiti

Phyllis Ward May 1, 2022 2 min read

Santo Domingo, d.

Carlos Guillen Tatis, the Dominican commercial attache at the embassy in Haiti, has been missing since Friday when he was traveling by road from Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic, according to relatives in this newspaper.

Guillen Tatis left Puerto Principe on Friday for the Dominican Republic and all contacts with him were lost on the way, Johan Donny, nephew of the diplomat, commented in a conversation with this newspaper.

Leistin contacted a source familiar with the situation who reported that there was no contact with the diplomat, that they were following the case in coordination with the Dominican Embassy and that at the moment it was not wise to make any kind of statements.

Another official consulted said that given the lack of contact, the immediate suspicion was certainly the possibility of a kidnapping.

The family of Carlos Guillen Tates was informed that her relative was returning with another person, who was also detained and later released.

“They told us he’s fine, and we should calm down,” Donnet worried.

Carlos Guillen Tates was appointed to the position of Commercial Attache at the Embassy of Haiti by Decree 657-20 signed by President Luis Abenader in November 2020.

Haiti has been experiencing worsening social and political situations since the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, in the summer of last year.

Since then, armed gangs have taken control of entire regions of the country, including important parts of its major highways.

Ariel Henri, Haitian Prime Minister, confirmed last Thursday that he and the Haitian police promoted an offensive to seize power and control from armed gangs.

See also  Ecuadorean State Should Pay $412 Million to Perenco After Losing Legal Dispute | Economy | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

How are the new contingent-owned equipment provisions implemented at Quito and Guayaquil airports? | community | Guayaquil

May 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Moderato: That’s how they found the stolen truck the band’s team was bringing

April 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ivan Duque in the Dominican Republic: Maduro calls for a dictator and describes the situation in Ukraine as a massacre

April 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

The body of a 93-year-old woman has been found in the freezer of her home in Florida.

May 1, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Anger in social networks as a result of the fight with Amanda Serrano

May 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They fear kidnapping: No trace of the Dominican trade attache in Haiti

May 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Specializations closest to exhaustion

May 1, 2022 Zera Pearson