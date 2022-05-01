They fear kidnapping: No trace of the Dominican trade attache in Haiti

Santo Domingo, d.

Carlos Guillen Tatis, the Dominican commercial attache at the embassy in Haiti, has been missing since Friday when he was traveling by road from Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic, according to relatives in this newspaper.

Guillen Tatis left Puerto Principe on Friday for the Dominican Republic and all contacts with him were lost on the way, Johan Donny, nephew of the diplomat, commented in a conversation with this newspaper.

Leistin contacted a source familiar with the situation who reported that there was no contact with the diplomat, that they were following the case in coordination with the Dominican Embassy and that at the moment it was not wise to make any kind of statements.

Another official consulted said that given the lack of contact, the immediate suspicion was certainly the possibility of a kidnapping.

The family of Carlos Guillen Tates was informed that her relative was returning with another person, who was also detained and later released.

“They told us he’s fine, and we should calm down,” Donnet worried.

Carlos Guillen Tates was appointed to the position of Commercial Attache at the Embassy of Haiti by Decree 657-20 signed by President Luis Abenader in November 2020.

Haiti has been experiencing worsening social and political situations since the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, in the summer of last year.

Since then, armed gangs have taken control of entire regions of the country, including important parts of its major highways.

Ariel Henri, Haitian Prime Minister, confirmed last Thursday that he and the Haitian police promoted an offensive to seize power and control from armed gangs.