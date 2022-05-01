How are the new contingent-owned equipment provisions implemented at Quito and Guayaquil airports? | community | Guayaquil

The Ecuadorean government’s decision to end the requirement to wear masks will be implemented differently at the country’s two main airports.

And although national provisions liberalize the use of masks in both open and closed spaces, the final decision is made by the Emergency Operations Committees (COE) in each city.

Thus, Quito Airport has announced that the use of a mask in its facilities is no longer mandatory. This is because the Urban Center of Excellence in Quito approved the decision of the National Council of Europe.

Guayaquil has citizens who say they will continue to wear masks outdoors as a precaution; Others endorsed the government’s decision to release

And the terminal announced that, given the reduced spread of the disease, the permissible capacity at Quito Airport has been restored to one hundred percent, but the presentation of a certificate of vaccination is still a requirement to enter the terminal.

In Guayaquil, on the other hand, the use of masks inside the closed space of the airport will remain mandatory. This is because SOE in Guayaquil decided to keep the use of masks indoors as an obligation.

“It is a condition made by the COE: the mask will still be required at the airport,” a station official confirmed.

The COE of Guayaquil decides to maintain the mandatory use of masks in enclosed spaces, such as universities, markets and shopping malls

Thursday’s decision by the National Council of Europe does not include changes or suspensions of requirements to enter the country by air or requirements for travel to the Galapagos.

The current requirements are:

• Traveler’s Health Permit, available at the following hyperlink: https://declaracionsalud-viajero.msp.gob.ec/

• All travelers over 3 years of age must present a vaccination certificate with a QR code or a valid COVID-19 vaccination card with at least fourteen days validity after completing the scheme, or a negative RT test result. to 72 hours before shipping to Ecuador.

• Passengers under the age of 3 will not meet these requirements.