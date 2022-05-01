May 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How are the new contingent-owned equipment provisions implemented at Quito and Guayaquil airports? | community | Guayaquil

How are the new contingent-owned equipment provisions implemented at Quito and Guayaquil airports? | community | Guayaquil

Phyllis Ward May 1, 2022 2 min read

The Ecuadorean government’s decision to end the requirement to wear masks will be implemented differently at the country’s two main airports.

And although national provisions liberalize the use of masks in both open and closed spaces, the final decision is made by the Emergency Operations Committees (COE) in each city.

Thus, Quito Airport has announced that the use of a mask in its facilities is no longer mandatory. This is because the Urban Center of Excellence in Quito approved the decision of the National Council of Europe.

Guayaquil has citizens who say they will continue to wear masks outdoors as a precaution; Others endorsed the government’s decision to release

And the terminal announced that, given the reduced spread of the disease, the permissible capacity at Quito Airport has been restored to one hundred percent, but the presentation of a certificate of vaccination is still a requirement to enter the terminal.

In Guayaquil, on the other hand, the use of masks inside the closed space of the airport will remain mandatory. This is because SOE in Guayaquil decided to keep the use of masks indoors as an obligation.

“It is a condition made by the COE: the mask will still be required at the airport,” a station official confirmed.

The COE of Guayaquil decides to maintain the mandatory use of masks in enclosed spaces, such as universities, markets and shopping malls

Thursday’s decision by the National Council of Europe does not include changes or suspensions of requirements to enter the country by air or requirements for travel to the Galapagos.

See also  Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his intention to resign

The current requirements are:

• Traveler’s Health Permit, available at the following hyperlink: https://declaracionsalud-viajero.msp.gob.ec/

• All travelers over 3 years of age must present a vaccination certificate with a QR code or a valid COVID-19 vaccination card with at least fourteen days validity after completing the scheme, or a negative RT test result. to 72 hours before shipping to Ecuador.

• Passengers under the age of 3 will not meet these requirements. (me)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Moderato: That’s how they found the stolen truck the band’s team was bringing

April 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ivan Duque in the Dominican Republic: Maduro calls for a dictator and describes the situation in Ukraine as a massacre

April 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ivan Duque in the Dominican Republic: Maduro calls for a dictator and describes the situation in Ukraine as a massacre

April 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Match summary: America vs Cruz Azul (0-0). Objectives

May 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How are the new contingent-owned equipment provisions implemented at Quito and Guayaquil airports? | community | Guayaquil

May 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

She is married, quit acting and has a degree in forensic science – people online

May 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

The Godfather: The Time Frank Sinatra Fought Mario Puzo to Johnny Fontane | Width | The godfather nnda nnlt | Fame

May 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon