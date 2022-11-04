November 5, 2022

Presidents Gabriel Borich and Alberto Fernandez will travel to Mexico to meet Lopez Obrador

Phyllis Ward November 5, 2022 2 min read

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced that he will meet at the end of November with the President of Chile, Gabriel BorekThe President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez. In the air is the call to Luiz Inácio Lola da Silva On Monday, he congratulated him on his victory in the Brazilian presidential elections. The leaders will arrive in the country days before the Pacific Alliance summit takes place on November 24-25 in Puerto Escondido, the most populous city on the coast of Oaxaca.

“Our friend Alberto Fernandez is coming to Mexico on November 24,” the president said on social media. During his meeting, he wants to discuss “America’s integration for economic cooperation while respecting the sovereignty of each country.” Just three hours earlier, Lopez Obrador posted another message announcing that Gabriel Borek would also be in Mexico for the summit. “In addition to cooperation for development, we will talk about Gabriela Mistral and beloved President Salvador Allende,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Pacific Alliance Summit It was created in 2011 and signed by the presidents of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which occupies 43% of Latin America’s gross domestic product, according to World Bank data. Its goal is to “deepen the integration of these economies and define common procedures for trade links” with the aim of “achieving the free movement of goods, services, capital and people”. The summit focuses its eyes on the most important economies in Asia such as China and Japan, whose markets absorb a large part of Latin American exports. Countries not covered by the original declaration, such as Argentina, participate as observers.

As a result of his arrival in Oaxaca At this international event, other activities have been set up to promote local and Mexican culture, such as a film course on immigration, where short films are shown Underground s Sons out. A forum will also be held to meet the Pacific Alliance’s Community of Women Entrepreneurs, through which it aims to promote “women’s economic empowerment” in these countries.

