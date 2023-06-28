June 28, 2023

Russia attacks a pizzeria in Ukraine with a missile, killing 10

Phyllis Ward June 28, 2023 1 min read

Kyiv. Ten people were killed and more than 60 were wounded in the missile attack launched by Russian forces last night on a pizzeria in the city center of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, according to the latest budget provided by the Ukrainian National Police. .

Among the dead were a minor under the age of 17 and two sisters at the age of fourteen, according to the source, who also indicated that one of the injured was an eight-month-old infant whose life was not in danger.

Also among the injured was the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who suffered a serious skull fracture.

Amelina was at the pizzeria at the time of the attack with Colombian writer Hector Abad and former High Commissioner for Peace in the Colombian presidency, Sergio Jaramillo.

Jaramillo and Abad survived the attack with minor injuries, as well as Colombian journalist Catalina Gomez, who was having dinner with them when the missile hit.

The Russian attack on Kramatorsk is one of the bloodiest in recent weeks and has been condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Writer Hector Abad Bayan described today in a phone interview with EFE the moment a Russian missile hit the pizzeria: It was as if the explosion “came out of the bottom of the earth.”

