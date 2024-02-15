USAL celebrates the 100th anniversary of Einstein's visit to Spain with an exhibition and talks

the Faculties of Science and Chemical Sciences of the University of Salamanca I will commemorate Centenary of Albert Einstein's visit to Spain With a program of activities that will begin on Friday, February 16, with the opening of an exhibition showcasing some of the most relevant moments of the Nobel Prize in Physics’ journey across the country, which “will serve to consolidate the relationship between Spanish science and the physics of the moment,” as the study explained.

After the opening of the exhibition, which will be held at twelve o’clock in the afternoon and can be viewed until March 15 in the lobby on the ground floor of the College of Science, Conference entitled “Spanish Science Before Einstein and Relativity” By Francisco A. Gonzalez Redondo in the college meeting room above.

Organizing the exhibition involves USAL Scientific Culture Unit The Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Science and Innovation and universities are collaborating.

The next speech on the program of commemorative activities is scheduled for February 23, again at the same venue. In this sense, Marc Mars Lloret, professor of the Department of Fundamental Physics at the University of Salamanca, will teach the course Gravity and Relativity Conference: The Einstein Revolution At five o'clock in the evening, the awards ceremony for the local stage of the Physics Olympiad will be held.