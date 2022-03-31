US rescues Cubans leaving the island on a surfboard after giving them up for disappearance

The Coast Guard From United States Reported Wednesday Recovery Fingers Cubans Who left the island in a small motor boat built from a surfboardWas Missing at the beginning of the week.

“A good Samaritan spotted two Cuban men in Bimini, ten miles west of the Bahamas, around 5:00 pm on Tuesday and contacted the Coast Guard,” the authority said in a statement Wednesday. Twitter profile.

Individuals traveled in what the authority described as “home-made paddle board”.

According to the Coast Guard, Both Cubans are in good health and will be transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense ForceSo they are expected to be sent back to the island.

The Note According to the Coast Guard, he did not provide additional information about the two men who left Cuba on their way to Key West on March 22, so they must have arrived in the Florida Keys on an earlier date.

After airing the desired ad, The United States launched an operation in the Keys regionBut Last Monday the Coast Guard announced that new information was pending.

In a news release last Saturday, the Coast Guard asked the public to notify them if they saw two people on a boat made on the surfboard.

“Concerned family members reported the setback to inspectors in the main West Coast Guard unit on Friday,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to official statistics, In the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, 1,067 Cubans were detained off the coast of the southern United States.838 in 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019 and more than 259 in 2018.

That number could reach 1,468 interim immigrants in 2017. In 2016, while the “wet foot / dry foot” rule was still in effect, it was repealed by the Barack Obama administration, seizing 5,396 rafters.