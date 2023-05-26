May 26, 2023

Unla Communication Sciences, evolving in the face of digital challenges

Zera Pearson May 26, 2023 2 min read

Leopoldo Hernandez / Quadratine

Uriel Morales Perez/Quadratine

Morelia, MI, May 25, 2023. -Unla Latin American University (Unla) and Bachelor of Communication Sciences pay attention to the ongoing challenges and updates that young people face in the field of communications.

For those interested in venturing into this field of study, the institution is ready for the next two entrance exams, Professor Viviana Ramírez Trejo, Professor of Communication Sciences at Unla, told Quadratín.

“There are dates for entrance exams and in August we will start a new generation of young people who want to communicate with the media or now that this issue of digital social media is very popular, there are two free entrance exams for everyone: June 14 and 28.

He pointed out that as part of the dynamics to bring young people closer to this house of studies, there are tours that can be taken to get to know the campus, spaces, equipment, facilities and teachers so that they can make the best decision.

“They can meet the directors and even take a tour of the facilities, seeing what the TV studio, radio booths are like as well as the campus, study and co-living areas.”

Once you become part of this student community, you will have the opportunity to carry out school exchanges in other universities in Mexico or in other countries, participate in short film assemblies, and teach communication techniques on television, radio, social networks, social organization, and in the media and communications in general.

In addition to these alternatives, they can also be consulted through social networks such as Facebook, where they appear as Ciencias de la Comunicación Unla, or more generally of the institution, Universidad Latina de América, where they can consult requirements, dates, times and others to be part of the next generation of students in This profession.

