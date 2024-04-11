United Nations: Humanity has only two years left to “save the world” | Momento.net

Simon Steele

UNITED NATIONS – Humanity has just two years left to “save the world” by radically changing the way it manages global warming emissions, and the United Nations executive secretary has warned that there is less time to act and find the financing needed to support such a massive change. UNFCCC, Simon Steele.

While he acknowledged that his words may sound “overly dramatic,” he stressed that action in the next two years is “essential.”

“We still have the opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a new generation of national climate plans. “But we need those more solid plans now.”

“When I say we have two years to save the world, the question arises: Who exactly has two years to save the world? The answer is: every person on the planet.

“More and more people want climate action, in all communities and across all political spectrums, largely because they are feeling the impacts of the climate crisis in their daily lives and in their household budgets,” he added.

In this context, the official pointed out that “the only sure way to include climate on the Cabinet's agenda is for a sufficient number of people to raise their voices.”

“So my final message today is to people all over the world. “All votes matter,” he concluded.









