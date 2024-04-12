If something happens to Nicolas Maduro, we will stand against everyone

Diosdado Cabello on Monday issued another warning from the Federal Legislative Palace to his political opponents, whom he accuses of planning alleged plots to attack Nicolas Maduro.

lapatilla.com

Capello shouted in front of state television cameras: “If something happens to Nicholas, be sure that you will exceed any permissible limit and we will confront everyone.”

Regarding the new law imposed by the Chavista Majority Assembly, Cabello commented: “They are screaming about the law against fascism, because they are the same people who have repeatedly worked against the human race and continue. “They carried out garimpas, coup attempts… They think we got here easily, no, we had to fight, and we know how to fight.”

Cabello also insisted that “North American imperialism killed (Hugo) Chavez, I have no proof, but I have no doubt. Then the people, suffering from the pain of losing a leader, came out and elected Nicolas Maduro. Did they leave Maduro alone for one day to say that I will drink this coffee and not think about what the opposition can do? Not one day. “They tried to kill him.”