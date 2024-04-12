In the midst of a diplomatic crisis between Mexico and Ecuador, Rafael Correa was convicted of treason

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa in an archive photo. EFE/Isaac Esquivel



On the afternoon of April 11, the Minister of Labor, Yvonne NunezHe denounced the former president Rafael CorreaWanted by Ecuadorian justice for a crime country betrayal. Nunez asked in his complaint Urgent action Korea's accounts on both the social network X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook were suspended. Moreover, he asked Experience in the computer field Hiring an expert to record and authenticate what Rafael Correa said in various interviews in which he referred to the diplomatic dispute between Mexico and Ecuador, after the Ecuadorian police entered the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in Quito, on December 5.

Nunez indicated in the complaint that the break-in was ordered by him Daniel Noboa “By invoking the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, within the framework of a state of emergency, the Ecuadorian State exercised its sovereign right to use its defense unilaterally, in accordance with the provisions of Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.” United Nations,” as stated in its text.

The text highlights some of Correa’s interventions that, according to the minister, would show the extent of the crime’s completion: “ It is the first time in history that entry into a diplomatic residence on foreign soil has been made without the consent of the government, and this is a “causa bello”, this is a casus belli… Mexico is easily the second largest economy in Latin America. Of the two largest economies on the planet, it could close the port of Guayaquil, where 80% of international trade enters and exits, and make us bankrupt in two months…This was stated by the former president in the Argentine media C5N.

But those statements were not the only ones. In the complaint, the Minister refers to others FM Mundo, Radio Pichincha and Ingo Ec.

In addition to the interviews, Correa's expressions on social networks were also mentioned in the complaint, such as this one provided by Nunez: “An apology is required from the Mexican people and the Ecuadorian people. This is an insult to everyone. As Ambassador Raquel Seror said: The Ecuadorian people do not deserve a government like Noboa's. Remember, Jorge Glass is still kidnapped by these criminals“The former president wrote.

The Secretary of State asserts that no political expression can be protected under the right to freedom of expression “since the American Convention on Human Rights, in its articles and jurisprudence, has indicated the limits of this right” and they cite paragraph 2 with letters (a) and (b) of Article 13 of the aforementioned instrument which indicates that: “The exercise of the right stipulated in the previous paragraph cannot be subject to prior control but rather to subsequent responsibilities, which must be expressly provided for by law and are necessary to ensure: a) respect for the rights or reputations of others, b) Protecting national securityOr public order, public health, or public morals.”

“Not all comments posted on social media or expressed in media interviews have the scope to create this situation,” the complaint states. However, in the case of Rafael Correa, being a former President of the Republic, he is a publicly known person, “who has access and media influence, and even retains significant support from Ecuadorians even now, in a way that makes him Their “opinions and statements” have greater weight and scope than those of the average citizen.“.

Article 355 of Penal Code of Ecuador It specifies a penalty From 10 to 13 years in prison For the crime of treason, “in armed conflict, a person who commits any of the following acts, even against allied forces…publishes news with the intent to sow panic, demoralization, or chaos among the forces, or undertakes any act likely to lead to the same consequences”: since January 9 /January, the country is still suffering from internal armed conflict.