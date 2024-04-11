South Korea: The Prime Minister and a number of the president's advisors submitted their resignation after defeat in the parliamentary elections

The South Korean Prime Minister and several of the president's advisors tendered their resignation after the defeat in the parliamentary elections. (Hwang Jang-mo/AP)

Prime Minister of South Korea they have Su duck Several presidential officials offered to resign en masse on Thursday, after their political organization, the Republican Party, announced the announcement. People Power Party (PPP)I suffered a crushing defeat in Parliamentary elections.

The results of the elections that took place on Wednesday represent a strong blow to the president Yoon Suk YeolBecause it is likely to delay his national agenda and leave him facing intense political attack from his liberal opponents during his remaining three years in office.

Both Han Dak-soo and Yoon's senior advisers, with the exception of those responsible for security issues, submitted their resignations, according to the presidential office, which did not immediately clarify whether the president accepted their resignations.

in South Korea, Executive power is largely concentrated in the hands of the president, but the prime minister is the second-highest official and takes over the reins of the country if the president becomes unable to perform his duties.

Yoon said,He will humbly acceptPublic opinion reflected in the election results will focus on improving the economic situation of the population and reforming state affairs, according to his office.

In a separate press conference, the leader of the People Power Party said. Han Dong HoonHe said he would also resign to take charge Electoral defeat.

After the majority of votes were counted, the main opposition party, the Congress Party, won Democratic Party (PD)and her affiliate party appears to have won overall 175 out of 300 seats in the National Assembly. Another small liberal opposition party is expected to get 12 seats under the proportional representation system, according to South Korean press statistics.

The Popular Power Party and its affiliate party could have won 109 seatsAccording to expectations.

The final official results are expected on Thursday.

Voters punished the ruling party by throwing their support to the Democratic Party and other parties, which denounced Yoon's chief executive as “incompetent” and out of touch with the economic problems that many South Koreans face daily.

However, despite the clear victory for the Democratic Party and its allies, the parliamentary majority is still less than two-thirds, which would have allowed the opposition to circumvent the presidential veto – which Yoon used nine times in two years – and even approve a hypothetical motion. Removal of the head of state Which will later be referred to the Constitutional Court for discussion.

In any case, the ruling Pakistan People's Party has become more weak in the House of Representatives compared to the first part of Yoon's government, who thus became the first democratic president in South Korea not to control the House of Representatives. National Assembly at any time during his term, disqualifying him from running for re-election.

In power, Yun pursued a policy of assertiveness towards him Korea Subordinate northStrengthening its alliance with the United States and getting closer to Japan, the former colonial power Korea Subordinate south It still maintains historical disputes.

But from the beginning he was an unpopular president, and his approval ratings were often lower Subordinate 30%.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, South Korea's main opposition party. (AP)

Its unpopularity is due to “the absence of real progress on domestic political and economic issues,” explained Andrew Yu, a professor of political science at the University of California. The Catholic University of America.

The president was also affected by the publication of a hidden camera video in which his wife appeared. Kim Kyun HeeAccepting a wallet worth $2,200. Yoon defended that it was embarrassing for her to refuse the gift.

(With information from EFE, AP and AFP)