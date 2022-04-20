Two goals in one minute! Real Madrid and Osasuna toast to a great match in Al Sadar

2022-04-20

46 ‘ With Asensio’s goal the first half ended, Alaba left and certainly did not return in the second half. four five’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Real Madrid, Asensio put in a second thanks to a superb pass from Camavinga to Ceballos, finished, covers Sergio Herrera and leaves the robot at 11 for 1-2. The commander has the advantage again.

42 ‘ Few in these minutes, the game fell into a rhythm. 32 ‘ Bodemir scored but there was an earlier offside. Well canceled and we continue 1-1.

27′ CHIMYYYY!! He hits him from outside the area, but he expands 19 ‘ Real Madrid suffers without ordinary players, losing many balls in the middle of the field so far this match. 13′ But what is this? GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Osasuna, Ante Bodemir quickly realized that Chimy Ávila sent a cross that the striker finished off and we tied 1-1.

12′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, Real Madrid, David Alaba and then dozens of pieces a group that went to Benzema, the French serves Austrian who made the recovery of 0-1.

6′ Oyi Bodemir!! Move the body and take the shot, but it rises high. 4′ Girl’s face! Camavinga, he played strong for the first time and already got the yellow card and with the precedent he brings, he will have to take care of himself. The match begins in the top! Confirmed Fonts: real madrid: Courtois. Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde; Asensio, Rodrygo and Benzema

Eleven changes in Ancelotti. For starters, no trace of CMK. Casemiro and Modric have not been called up, but Kroos has been and will remain a substitute. Instead, he plays Camavinga, Valverde and the new great, Ceballos, who is also back after passing Covid. On top of that, Vinicius rests and Marco Asensio enters his place. Rodrygo won the title after his last two good matches. See also Chivas de Guadalajara insists on the return of Uribe Peralta to help the main forces Osuna: For confirmation. Previous Real Madrid wants to take another step towards success, the whites have almost confirmed the La Liga, but they must continue their winning streak to finish asserting themselves as champions. On Wednesday they will face Osasuna as a visitor, a win going to be vital to Aliron's acceleration. The Whites are back superbly against Seville and confidence is at its peak. Osasuna, who has already saved the rankings, wants to make life difficult for Real Madrid. The Reds have 44 points and are ninth in the standings. The match is scheduled to take place at 1:30 pm Honduran time, to be broadcast by Sky Sports.