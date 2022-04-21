April 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Real Spain is at the top and Platense is still alive

Real Spain is at the top and Platense is still alive

Cassandra Curtis April 21, 2022 2 min read

2022-04-20

The intense day played this Wednesday in Honduran football and there is news in Position table subordinate League Championship Final As well as in the backlog that determines the next bearish.

Royal Spain won 3-1 in win over at Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula and thus remains top of the tournament with 33 points. In addition, he has a record 11 wins in a row, something that has never been recorded in the National League.

Olympia He is the second thanks to his victory over the visit against real community by 1-0. The Whites reached 32 points and are still battling for the top spot.

The win over He stayed with 28 units in third place for his loss to La Maquina.

In fourth place was consolidated motagua From “La Tota” Medina, who beat Honduran Progreso 3-2 and there are already three consecutive victories for the blues. They reached 24 points.

In fifth place comes Platency Thanks to his big 1-0 win against marathon in Puerto Cortes.

the descent

El Tiburón added three on this 16th date of Final tournament Allowing you to survive in drop table.

Platency He scored 28 points in the accumulated table and was five points behind real communitythat occurred before Olympia.

There are only two days left to play and everything will be decided there.

Matches of the day 17:

Saturday:

Marathon against Real Sociedad 3:00 pm

Progress Honduras vs Real Spain 7:15 pm

Life vs Victory 7:30 pm

On Sunday:

Platense vs Motagua 3:00 pm.

See also  Chivas | Alexis Vega takes punishment with humor

Olympia vs UPNFM 4:00 PM

Clausura Championship 2022 standings table. Real Spain is in first place and Olympia follows.

This is how the pedigree table goes. Platense is five points behind Real Sociedad and has two games to play.

This is how the pedigree table goes. Platense is five points behind Real Sociedad and has two games to play.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Two goals in one minute! Real Madrid and Osasuna toast to a great match in Al Sadar

April 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The confirmed line-up between Chivas and Xolos for Round 15 of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

April 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Bayern will let Lewandowski go for 40 million, says Kicker

April 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

April 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein
6 min read

Is it useful to wear only a mask while traveling?

April 21, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Real Spain is at the top and Platense is still alive

April 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Statement by Presidents Johnson and Bayer on the launch of the Decadal Survey for Planetary Science and Astrobiology

April 21, 2022 Zera Pearson