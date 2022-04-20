The confirmed line-up between Chivas and Xolos for Round 15 of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

The Chivas de Guadalajara are looking for their fifth win of the tournament this Tuesday, when they host Tijuana in a match on day 15 of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Flock Passion presents its proven lineup.

After 14 matches in the campaign, The Chivas will already have their squad ready for their Clausura 2022 duelWhere they will honor Xolos de Tijuana at Akron Stadium, where it will be the last of the Vital commitments, already with Ricardo Cadena on the bench, who will try to find And they win with him and accumulate their fifth victory in the competition that they throw to the public table.

The new coach of the Holy Herd will try to maintain his strategy at the start 11 To try to get a good result against the boundary, After last Saturday’s important victory over Cruz Azul, a result they moved up to 11th place with ample prospects for entry into the playoffs. So far they have only had the confirmed absences of Jesus Molina and Jose Juan Macías due to injury, while Alexis Vega has been suspended.

It must be remembered that Chivas has been in a difficult position in the standings since then In 11th place, he barely made it to a place in Repechage with 17 pointsso if they don’t win against the Xolos, their aspirations will be greatly reduced, as they will have to win the next two games they have left to enter the reclassification.

The confirmed line-up between Chivas and Tijuana in round 15

The red and white bench consists of: Raul Godino, Antonio Briceño, Luis Olivas, Miguel Angel Ponce, Jesus Sanchez; Eduardo Torres, Pavel Pérez, Sebastian Pérez Bouquet; Paulo Yerezer and Cesar Huerta.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!