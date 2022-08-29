Two Air France pilots have been suspended for fighting inside the cabin

Paris – two pilots Air France An airline official said, Sunday, that he was suspended after a physical fight in the cabin of a plane flying from Geneva to Paris in June.

The flight continued and landed safely.The source added, who confirmed the airline’s commitment to safety.

Swiss newspaper La Tribune reported that the pilot and co-pilot got into an argument shortly after takeoff and briefly complained about each other’s collars after one punched the other.

The report said cabin attendants intervened and a crew member remained for the remainder of the flight in the cockpit with the pilots.

The news comes after the French aeronautical research agency BEA released on Wednesday Report that some Air France pilots do not respect the rules during security incidents.

The report focused on a fuel leak on an Air France flight from Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo to Paris in December 2020. Pilots diverted the plane, but did not cut off power to the turbines or land as soon as possible. the rules. The plane landed without incident in Chad, but the Environmental Protection Agency’s report warned of the possibility of a fire.

He cited three similar cases between 2017 and 2022 in which he said pilots acted on their own analysis rather than following established protocols.

Air France announced that as a result of the report, it would conduct an audit. He promised to follow BEA recommendations, such as allowing pilots to study their flights afterward and rewriting instruction manuals to clarify mandatory rules.