Tropical wave monitored with 40% chance of hurricane development in seven days – Metro Puerto Rico

He National Hurricane Center in Miami (NHC) announced this Sunday that the tropical wave over Africa has a medium probability of becoming an organized system.

In a newsletter on the outlook for the tropics, the organization anticipated that A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday.

“Gradual development is possible. A tropical depression could develop later this week or next as the system moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic.” the NHC pointed out.

The probability of formation in the next 48 hours is less than 0 percent, while in the next seven days, it is 40 percent.

If favorable conditions for its development are achieved, such as deep ocean water above 80° Fahrenheit, moisture and low vertical pressure, it will become the sixteenth low of the 2023 season.

On the other hand, the agency also monitors the fifteenth Tropical depression (AL97) is located in the center of the Atlantic Ocean, which until now, No Represents a risk to Puerto Rico.

Regarding this disturbance, models show a consensus that movement towards open water does not threaten land. It is not ruled out that this phenomenon creates indirect impacts on marine and coastal conditions.

The NHC continues to issue updates on Tropical Storms Margot and Nigel in the northeastern Caribbean.

What does it take for a system to be classified as a tropical depression, storm and hurricane?

should be classified as a system Tropical depression, should have a closed circulation, but maximum sustained winds at the surface will be less than 39 miles per hour, according to the NHC. Then, when the wind exceeds that threshold, it changes Storm Tropical and gets a name.

Then, when the atmospheric and sea conditions are favorable and the wind is blowing more than 74 miles per hour, it is indicated Cyclone. At that point, the scale is used Saffir-Simpson Classification of system strength into five categories based on wind strength.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. Meanwhile, in the eastern Pacific, it runs from May 15 to November 30.