Tropical Depression 4 Forms in the Atlantic Ocean – NBC New York (47)

Miami, Florida – Tropical Depression 4 formed in the Atlantic Ocean this Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center (CNH).

According to a CNH forecast at 11:00 a.m. this Thursday, the depression was located 1,270 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and maintained maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, while moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The depression is expected to remain north of the Leeward Islands through the weekend. According to the National Hurricane Center, some strengthening is expected over the next few days, as the depression is expected to become a tropical storm within a day or so.

The current hurricane season, which is expected to have an average number of hurricanes, began on June 1 in the Atlantic basin and ends on November 30.

It will have at least twelve named storms, five to nine of which will become hurricanes, and at least one could be a major hurricane.

In 2022, there were fourteen named storms in the Atlantic Ocean, nine of which reached hurricane status, including Destroyer Ian.

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first of the 2023 season, formed earlier this month. It disappeared after two days and never made landfall.

Tropical Storm Bret, the second of the season, formed on June 22 and is approaching the Caribbean where heavy rain is expected.