A blind man with his help dog has been denied entry to Kentucky

On June 19, a user Tik Tok The @guitarristanovidente show, who is blind, decried the discrimination he experienced when he entered a KFC branch in Quito, Ecuador, because he wasn’t allowed inside with his guide dog named Kenshi.

In the video, which simulates being given by the dog, he mentions: “Hello friends, I’m Kenshi, today I want to tell you about the saddest part of my job, at the Kentucky Hospital of IESS, they denied me entry and I’m not satisfied with that, by his management, They instituted discriminatory actions against Andy, for being a person with a disability.”

It is then seen that a companion of the blind person enters the business to explain to the person in charge that he has a license specifying that he is a guide dog, however, the woman tells her that they do not allow pets.

It can also be seen that when the man, identified as Andy, attempts to speak to the Kentucky woman, she interrupts him to tell him that she is “talking to the lady”, which they describe as an act of discrimination.

According to Article 24 of the Regulations for the Responsible Ownership and Management of Dogs in Ecuador: “Every person with a disability who has an assistance dog will have access with the animal to public and private places and means of transportation without exception, as well as their trainer during the training phase, according to the regulations established for this purpose.

In addition, D.C. Code § 19 in its ninth paragraph states that it is a serious violation: “to prevent assistance and emotional support animals from having access to public or private places and facilities for housing, food, transportation, recreational services, or other nature; or to have costs increased to allow access to it.”

After the video went viral, KFC Ecuador’s Instagram account shared a statement of apology: “All of us who made KFC Ecuador deeply regret what happened to you, Andy, for not giving you the facilities to enter one of our stores with Kenshi, our mascot helper.”

“Kentucky Fried Chicken is a worldwide brand, striving above all else, so that everyone can have a pleasant experience with our products and our venues. This time we made a mistake that will help us learn,” they concluded.

