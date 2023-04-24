Trick to find out the exact location of another person in WhatsApp | News from Mexico

United State.- Since its launch in 2009 and subsequent acquisition by Facebook in 2014, the WhatsApp never stopped updating with More and more jobs prefer instant communication Completely free.

The function that many do not know is that the tool also It allows us to track the location of a person and know where they are in real time. This function can be performed without the knowledge of the person and would no doubt be of great help in the event of being in a dangerous situation where immediate location is urgent.

How can i track my contacts online The WhatsApp?

According to the media “Ensedeciencia”, this can be done as follows:

Specifies the person’s IP address.

To do this, you need to press Ctrl + Alt + Delete and open the task manager. Next, you will need to press Win + R to open the run function and type “cmd” in the field provided. In the end, you will have to press the enter key. At that moment, the command prompt will appear, in which you will have to type “netstat -an” and then press Enter. The code that appears from all of this is the IP address. Access the page www.ip-address.com/ip_tracer/ and enter the IP address.

A location near the person you are looking for will immediately appear.

Are there other ways to see the location of my WhatsApp contacts?

You can also track them via IPLogger. This process is much simpler, you just need to access their website and accept the security policies. Once in, you need to do the following:

Copy the link that appears on the page and send it to the person you want to locate.

Once you are accepted, you will be shown a map with your exact location. Be careful, links only work once, so you will have to create another link every time you want to know someone’s location.

It should be noted that the previously described actions only work on the Windows operating system.

Remember, these features are only there to be used in real emergency situations. It is very important to respect the privacy of others and not engage in behavior that could be considered harassment.

