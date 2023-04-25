The spaceship will attempt to land on the moon today

A robotic ship is preparing to attempt a moon landing around 12:40 p.m. (Puerto Rican time) on Tuesday, and the area of ​​the island was captured through a telescope.

This is HAKUTO-R, a Japanese ispace ship, which consists of a 7.5 ft (2.3 m) high module, and also has two robotic buggies on board.

“Although in a rocket we can reach the moon in only three days, it is necessary to make various adjustments to the orbit of the ship to gradually approach our natural satellite, as this requires great planning and maneuvers, and ultimately reducing the speed of the ship to attempt a successful landing on the surface of the moon.” explained the Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC).

The HAKUTO-R was launched from Florida, USA on December 11, 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and, as a technology demonstration ship, has been orbiting the Moon in preparation for an attempted lunar landing. It orbits the Moon in an elliptical or elliptical orbit that brings it within 62 miles (100 kilometers) of the Moon’s surface.

In the event of a successful lunar landing, the two small rovers would be deployed; One is from Japan and another named “Rashid” is from the United Arab Emirates. Both are equipped with cameras to study the lunar surface. If achieved, it would be the first successful landing on the moon by a private spacecraft, and would make Japan the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

One possible place to attempt a landing is near Crater Atlas, in Mare Frigoris, located in the northern region of our natural satellite. The region appears featured in images obtained from Aguadilla by Efraín Morales, one of SAC’s astrophotographers. If necessary, the landing attempt could be delayed, and if so, another region of the Moon might be selected for the feat.

It was indicated that there would be coverage He lives From 11:00 am