Tremor today, September 8: How big was today’s earthquake in Mexico, according to SSN? | Today’s shake Earthquake today, Mexico | An earthquake shook today National Seismological Service | Mexico | Mexico

Mexico is one of the countries that records the largest number of earthquakes in Latin America because of its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is one of the regions witnessing the largest tectonic activity in the world. For this reason, seismic events are monitored minute by minute by the National Seismological Service (SSN) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico to keep residents informed.

Tremor today, September 8, in Mexico: latest news What is the most common cause of earthquakes? Earthquakes arise from the displacement of tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust, affecting large areas that generate telltale movements. When did the last earthquake occur in Mexico? The last earthquake recorded in Mexico was on September 8 at 4:35 a.m. southeast of Tonala, Chiapas. The magnitude of the seismic movement reached 4.2 and its depth was 79 kilometers. Photo: Sun What to do in an earthquake in Mexico? In the event of an earthquake, it is necessary to remain calm, move away from windows and buildings that may pose danger to find a safe place. Before an earthquake, it is recommended to carry an emergency backpack, and if you are in a coastal city, stay out of the sea once the earthquake is over.

How big was the earthquake in Mexico?

The last earthquake recorded in Mexico was on September 7, it was 4:30 pm southwest of Casimiro Castillo, Jalisco. It was a seismic movement It had a magnitude of 3.5 and a depth of 4.3 km.

Ring of Fire: Why do tremors occur in Mexico?

Mexico located in Pacific Ring of FireIt is a highly seismic and volcanic zone surrounding the Pacific Rim. Nearly 80% of the world’s earthquakes are recorded in this region and large-scale seismic movements are common.