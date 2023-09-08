Havana wears blue on the Day of the Virgin of Rigla

Photos: Hansel Leyva | CN360

Text: Copa Noticias 360 editorial

Like every September 7, the streets of Havana are filled with blue in the usual procession to celebrate the day of the Virgin of the Rule, patron saint of fishermen, Yemaya, Queen of the Seas.

With the municipality of Regla as its centre, the customary procession toured the capital, with the faithful escorting the image of Our Lady of Regla from her temple, which was built in 1811 and declared a national monument in 1965.

This date, marked by strong symbolism, is a cause for celebration even for some who do not profess the faith, and who silently ask in private for health, prosperity and protection for themselves and their loved ones.

The Queen of the Seven Seas protects sailors, which is another reason why many worship her in the days when some still decide to travel 90 miles in search of other horizons, with her image as hope and guide on the dangerous path.





The Virgin of Rigla or Yemaya in the Yoruba pantheon remains one of the most beloved deities of the islanders, even on other dates many believers go to her chapel to make offerings, fulfill vows or ask about their loved ones.

Cubans toured Havana’s sea-guarded neighborhood in a celebration that also recalled that on September 8, 1696, the current image of the Virgin Mary was placed in the sanctuary.

In 1708, he was declared a saint by the City Council of Regla, patron saint of fishermen, the port and the Bay of Havana. Since 1961, the procession has maintained its authenticity as a religious festival, and although it is mainly limited to the Catholic Temple of Regla, it reaches other places in the city where the faithful celebrate this date.