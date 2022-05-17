Tony Costa reveals strong details about her separation from Adamari Lopez: “I left the house”

the second season “famous house“It was very controversial in its early days thanks to all the celebrities involved in it.

One of the most controversial issues was these statements New York Verb about body structure Adamari Lopez In the past, where he called her “fat”, “ugly” and “whore”.

Related news

Cuban slammed the driver “today“Because he wasn’t supposed to defend Tony Costa When they questioned his sexual orientation and many claimed that he was gay.

Then, the dancer expressed his annoyance with the controversial actress after the hurtful comments he made about his ex-partner, for which he said he felt hurt and Cuban ended up apologizing.

IG @Tony

Similarly, the Spaniard talked about how difficult it was to break up with Puerto Rico and told more details that led them to ending their relationship A little over 10 years old.

More than a year after their separation, the father of Alaa He decided to open up to his reality cast mates, as he confirmed that the relationship was deteriorating and there was nothing else to do.

He declared, “A relationship doesn’t end overnight, it deteriorates until a point is reached where you can do nothing anymore. You may have worked, tried, forced, but when you didn’t, you didn’t anymore.”

IGadamarilopez

So Tony confirmed that during all the years of the relationship things were piling up which caused their impending separation.

“It’s been 10 years of so many things piling up…” said Tony Costa.

I asked him with the small screens which one he took The decision to leave the house And the relationship ended: “I left the house, we decided that and that’s it, because his house was his, and it was not mine.”

He also admitted that it was the same actress fromfriend and rivalWhich I decided that it would all come to an end: “It was she and I kissed her.”

Although all of the breakups are tough, the dance expert also agreed that it was the best for both of them, because they’re both better than ever.

He even admitted that he suffered from depression When it was said that the reason for their break-up was due to his sexual orientation, “I’ve never been with a man before, I’ve always had girlfriends, but ‘since he’s a dancer’ looking for the horrific story, the culprit. … I was so troubled.., The most depressing moment of my life is those months.”

amv