Rosalia was inspired by Kim Kardashian and turned up the temperature

Skims is the American lingerie and apparel brand he co-founded Kim kardashian And Grady jeans. Focuses on body positivity and inclusion across the brand and practices mass volume. The company was valued at over $3.2 billion as of January 2022.

Recently, Kim He invited Rosalia To be part of your brand. The Spaniards posted some photos of the collaboration and the photos were taken by Donna Troup, who had already photographed the socialite before. In the photos, Rauw’s girlfriend Alejandro picked up underwear and sportswear from the Cotton collection.

In Skims’ official account, it can be read: “Cultural power meets classic and modern styles: Rendering Rosalia For Skims.” In addition, the statement is read in both English and Spanish, where Rosalia originally grew up. “Everyone is dressed in Skims,” the singer says in a promotional video.

Source: Instagram @ rosalia.vt

In the “Motomami” translator’s Instagram post, she wore an all-black look of leggings, top and hat. Spread Rosalia It has crossed 1.5 million likes and nearly 6000 comments. To ‘This is for you!! ??? Share!!” Rauw Alejandro commented and the message got more than 7,000 “likes”.

Source: Instagram @ rosalia.vt

“Wonderful!!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian commented. “Dannnnnn” was a very comment Kim. “Sure,” “but no one wears it like you,” and “let’s go” were other messages he received. Former Kanye West also posted the post on her Instagram account and it crossed 2 million likes.