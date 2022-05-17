May 17, 2022

Rosalia was inspired by Kim Kardashian and turned up the temperature

Lane Skeldon May 17, 2022 2 min read

Skims is the American lingerie and apparel brand he co-founded Kim kardashian And Grady jeans. Focuses on body positivity and inclusion across the brand and practices mass volume. The company was valued at over $3.2 billion as of January 2022.

Recently, Kim He invited Rosalia To be part of your brand. The Spaniards posted some photos of the collaboration and the photos were taken by Donna Troup, who had already photographed the socialite before. In the photos, Rauw’s girlfriend Alejandro picked up underwear and sportswear from the Cotton collection.

