April 12, 2024

Three people have been rescued after more than a week stranded on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean.

Winston Hale April 12, 2024
The engine malfunctioned and the trio overturned (Credit: CNN)

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard recovered Three fishermen Stranded on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean Over a week. All three were saved by a spell.”Help” using palm fronds on the white sand of the beach.

Rescue Search Coordinator Lt. Chelsea Garcia said, “ImportantFind them in a search area of ​​more than 165 thousand square kilometers. “This brilliant move was instrumental in directing rescue efforts directly to their location,” he said in a statement.

The rescued trio had planned to go fishing in the waters off Bigelot Atoll, part of Micronesia, on March 31. According to U.S. Coast Guard officials, the problems began when the 20-foot open skiff found itself caught in waves, causing it to capsize. This can damage your machine. They found land on the eight-hectare uninhabited island of Byklad, but before they could call for help, their radio battery ran out. They then decided to collect castaways Palm leaves Arrange them so that you can read from the top of the island and “HELP” (help in English).

The island is part of the Federal States MicronesiaA Pacific country between the Philippines and Hawaii, it is made up of more than 600 islands covering about 2.5 million square kilometers of ocean.

Bigilot is part of the Federated States of Micronesia, a Pacific nation between the Philippines and Hawaii, made up of more than 600 islands spread over about 2.5 million square kilometers of ocean (EFE/EPA/AUSTRALIAN).

The Coast Guard explained that unidentified people lived there that week Coconut meat And Fresh water from a small well on the island.

He April 6 The search for the men began after a family member called to rescue authorities in the US territory of Guam in the Pacific. A family member said the fishermen did not return to the island of Polovat Atoll, more than 160 kilometers away.

A US Navy P-8A reconnaissance aircraft was dispatched from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. On 7 April they found the fishermen in distress, sent them to a rescue center where they were, and dropped the survival packs. A day later, a Coast Guard HC-130 flying out of Barber's Point Airport in Hawaii radioed the castaways, telling the crew that they were in good condition and eager to go home.

Three sailors were rescued on the same island in 2020 (Australian Department of Defense/Manual via REUTERS)

The task was unexpected Family meeting. When one of the rescuers introduces himself to the first person to reach the ship, Castware is stunned to recognize his name: they are relatives. He is his third cousin and others are his fourth cousins. “It's a crazy world, and I actually found out that I'm related to them!” The rescuer said later cnn.

This is not the first story of a shipwrecked rescue on Bigelot Island. Four years ago, three others were swept away when their boat ran out of fuel mid-journey. Like the recently rescued, these “S.O.S.” On the sand, it was his message that saved them after a US Air Force tanker plane spotted it.

Sarah Muir, public affairs officer for the US Coast Guard Micronesia believes “It could be a coincidence“In four years similar stories have happened on the same remote island.

(With information from CNN)

