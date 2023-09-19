Thousands of SNAP recipients could be affected if Donald Trump is re-elected president

In 2024, America will face a new election race. The issue is causing uncertainty among millions of North American citizens. For his part, Donald Trump appears to be one of the presidential candidates despite his problems with the law.

If this happens, many projects are at risk of being temporarily closed or disappearing. For example, during Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021, there was a lot of controversy about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The truth is that the former US president intended to remove 700,000 Americans from the SNAP program. At the time, their reasoning was that many SNAP recipients didn’t really need help.

Also, the country had a stable economy and low unemployment rates at the time, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

On the other hand, it sought to tighten labor requirements, so the new benchmark came into effect from September 2023. But, at the time, Trump’s legislative proposal had no results and was blocked.

Currently, new legislation approved under President Joe Biden tightens work requirements for non-compliance with the debt ceiling.

What will happen if Trump becomes president again?

If this happens, thousands of beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be at risk.

Therefore, about 25,000 people between the ages of 50 and 54 are believed to lose SNAP eligibility. This was confirmed by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

It should be mentioned here that more than 42.5 million people have benefited from this food program till 2023.

What worries people most is that Trump could push for the passage of a similar law in 2019, the one he wants to institute. All this, regardless of the fact that the former president has not been forthcoming about his government’s approaches to coupons. SNAP.