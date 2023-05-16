This will be the iPhone of 2024: proof that Apple is going back in time

Although we will have to wait until September of this year to see an official presentation of iPhone 15already exceeded the leaks about a Future Apple release by 2024.

We are talking about iPhone 16which will resume a trend not seen in the tech giant’s smartphones since the iPhone 12 generation. Below, all the details.

What is the new iPhone and what is different about it

On his Twitter account, Ross Young, an analyst who specializes in information about manzanapublicly: “Enough about the iPhone 15, is it time to start leaking about the iPhone 16?” I heard about some new sizes on the Pro models…”

After that, the expert detailed the measures and confirmed this the next day iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max You’ll go from a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen to 6.2-inches and 6.8-inches, respectively.

The size difference in higher-end versions of the phone is a change we haven’t seen in smartphones manzana Since the launch of iPhone 12.

On the other hand, future devices will have a Improve your communication By adding Wifi 6E technology, which ensures greater stability and speed for the cell phone owner.

It should be noted that these leaks are at the moment It has not been confirmed by other analysts and/or experts from Apple. In fact, there is no guarantee that these features will necessarily land on the next iPhone.