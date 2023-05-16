May 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This will be the iPhone of 2024: proof that Apple is going back in time

Roger Rehbein May 16, 2023 2 min read

Although we will have to wait until September of this year to see an official presentation of iPhone 15already exceeded the leaks about a Future Apple release by 2024.

We are talking about iPhone 16which will resume a trend not seen in the tech giant’s smartphones since the iPhone 12 generation. Below, all the details.

Bill Gates predicted the solution to the most serious problem on the planet: he has already invested millions of dollars

Changing ANSES: the new measures taken by Fernanda Raverta that affect these beneficiaries

What is the new iPhone and what is different about it

On his Twitter account, Ross Young, an analyst who specializes in information about manzanapublicly: “Enough about the iPhone 15, is it time to start leaking about the iPhone 16?” I heard about some new sizes on the Pro models…”

After that, the expert detailed the measures and confirmed this the next day iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max You’ll go from a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen to 6.2-inches and 6.8-inches, respectively.

The size difference in higher-end versions of the phone is a change we haven’t seen in smartphones manzana Since the launch of iPhone 12.

On the other hand, future devices will have a Improve your communication By adding Wifi 6E technology, which ensures greater stability and speed for the cell phone owner.

It should be noted that these leaks are at the moment It has not been confirmed by other analysts and/or experts from Apple. In fact, there is no guarantee that these features will necessarily land on the next iPhone.

See also  Did the Earth's core stop?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They captured the moment when a star “swallows” a planet.

May 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Astronomers have detected the largest cosmic explosion ever

May 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Porsche 718 Spyder RS, the most powerful version of the mid-engined roadster

May 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

This will be the iPhone of 2024: proof that Apple is going back in time

May 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Resumption of postal and postal parcel shipments from the Dominican Republic to Cuba

May 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

What you need to know about Florida’s challenge to immigrant parole policy?

May 16, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

LinkedIn launches new tools to spot fake profiles

May 16, 2023 Zera Pearson