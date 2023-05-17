Before updating your iPhone, do this

The update time of the iPhone or any device with the Apple logo is something to consider, however, on many occasions, users do not pay enough attention or importance to everything that needs to be done in the previous moments. Button, and beware, this can make all the difference in the experience you end up having with the new version and even prevent really serious problems.

Apple is certainly the company that cares the most and pamper the software that all of its devices have, in fact, many Android users are surprised at how many versions the Cupertino company ends up releasing over time. The aim is nothing more than to try to give users the best possible user experience, which is why in practice new versions should be installed every month which, beware, not only offer new functionality or visual novelties but also, more importantly, security or security solutions. They use the problems that the devices are having.

the first What you need to do, and this is practically mandatory, is Back up your deviceBecause with this you will make sure that in the worst case, all the information and contents that you had on your iPhone can be retrieved or transferred to a different device, that is, you will not lose anything at all, and this is something that many people are afraid of and therefore they avoid updating their devices.

After making your backup, you should consider a series of factors when downloading and then installing your new operating system. The thing everyone definitely knows is that Internet connection when downloading is vitalSo, if you want to update your device in the shortest possible time, make sure that you have a good internet connection. Of course, keep in mind that during the first hours after the update is released, there will be many people trying to do the same thing as you, so Apple servers are still taking a little longer than usual.

Another aspect that you have to take into consideration is your time, we all want this process to last as little as possible, but sometimes you have to be patientBecause sometimes there can be setbacks that slow down the update, so it is necessary that you have enough time when you go to update your device, without doing something right away, so you can count on that patience if things are not going the way we wanted them to.

Finally, we want to put special emphasis on the importance of properly implementing the update process, because in the end, although it is very unlikely that anything will happen, the very fact of a failure caused by bad practice can waste a lot of time, and before Everything, very valuable information that you may have stored on your device.