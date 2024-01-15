This was Linda Caicedo's position

Football curiosity

The Spanish woman received the FIFA award in London. The Colombian was in good shape.

Aitana Bonmatti and Linda Caicedo are the best

Despite Colombia's high expectations regarding what might happen with Linda Caicedo at FIFA's The Best awards, favorite Aitana Bonmatti won the award in London.

After becoming champions with Spain in the Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, Spain's Ballon d'Or in 2023 was enough for the talented player to win the Best of the Year award.

“Two weeks ago, I felt a little nostalgic, when I left 2023. It was an exceptional and unique year, which I will remember for the rest of my life. I am proud of this award and I owe it to Barcelona and the national team, the great work we have done. Thank you to my teammates, the staff, the club and also to the national team. Without you I would not have received this award nor become the footballer I am now. Thanks to my family, who have always been there for me.” I congratulate all the nominees and feel proud to be part of such a powerful group of players who are changing the world,” were Aitana Bonmati’s words after receiving the Best of the Year award.

Linda Caicedo's position in The Best

First place went to Bonmati with a total of 52 points, after all the voting, but in second place appeared Colombian Linda Caicedo, who added 40 points, seizing the position from Jennifer Hermoso, another world champion. With Spain.