Atlanta refused to grant permission to Ronald Acuña Jr. to compete in the LVBP qualifiers (sources)

Cassandra Curtis January 15, 2024 2 min read

The novel is about sharing Ronald Acuña Jr in it Round robin Subordinate LVBP with Sharks in La Guaira It doesn't seem to have an end. After joining training in Astoris Academy (Where he usually prepares) The Venezuelan's presence was guaranteed for the final week of the post-season and the subsequent final.

Baseball player Brave He confirmed on previous occasions that he would reach the end of the winter season. Acuña Junior. He also stated that he would do it with him Sharks in La Guaira Or as reinforcement that he was surprised by indicating his interest in playing the Caribbean series With the hero.advertisements


Creoles stopped sharing it with Sharks On December 23. Since his work stopped, the news about his costume has not stopped again.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the news

he Sabanero He was recently seen on vacation on the Venezuelan coast. After a few days with his family, he announced his return to training in Barquisimeto.

Now sources have confirmed the disposal Ronald Acuña Jr to Sharks In the remainder of the harvest. journalist Alden Gonzalez to espn I mentioned the following: “They told me that Ronald Acuña Jr. will not play for Tiburones de la Guaira in the qualifiers because of other commitments in the United States. Including an awards ceremony Bbw In New York later this month. Where you will accept best player Subordinate National League».

This news was also reported by Mike Rodriguez. The Dominican journalist confirmed what he said through his sources Alden: Ronald Acuña Jr. does not have permission to rejoin Tiburones.

The gardener and more recently best player to Big leagues He participated in 21 matches Regular round with La Guerra. In that span of time, he hit seven home runs, drove in 19 runs and hit .380.

