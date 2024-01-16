January 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Houston Astros have signed 9 new players

The Houston Astros have signed 9 new players

Cassandra Curtis January 16, 2024 2 min read

Houston Astros It was a busy day on the first day of training International companies. The window opened on January 15 and will close on December 15, 2024. The team announced a total of nine players, one of whom is injured. Millionaire Bonus.

Houston Astros It has $5.284 million to distribute among all its signings from international prospects. The largest amount was taken Cesar Hernandez. Cuban is a strong, muscular center fielder with a rare combination of hitting ability, power and speed. Hernandez received a $1.7 million rewardThe only one over a million.advertisements


The second largest signature corresponds to Francelli Silverio. The Dominican player caught the attention searchlight to Houston Astros His strong physique and skill with the bat, according to Alfredo Ulloa. Supervisor of headhunting Astros in dominican republic He insisted that Silverio had good coordination between his eyes and the movement of his arms when swinging. Trust that it continues to improve. From a defensive standpoint, he has above-average potential at shortstop. He anticipates plays and has arm strength.

Francelli Silverio I got a reward 672 thousand dollarssecond for the team today.Esoic

The rest of the international signings of the Houston Astros

Another Cuban who joined the ranks Houston Astros He was Louis Reeves 19 years. to dominican republic Prospects added Angel Peralta, Edward Lopez And Kevin Santana. to Venezuela They recruited talent Alexei Kairouz. Meanwhile since then Panama They signed Christian Navarro. Moreover, North America Amore Ramirez It has been added to the list.

You may be interested in: To New York: Signed son of Vladimir Guerrero for over 100k

See also  Possible lineup for Match 1 of the Sky Cup at Jalisco

Houston Astros had won World Series in 2022 and has an active streak of seven Championship series Consecutive plays from 2017 to 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This was Linda Caicedo's position

January 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Atlanta refused to grant permission to Ronald Acuña Jr. to compete in the LVBP qualifiers (sources)

January 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jaquez Jr. suffers a left thigh strain

January 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The Houston Astros have signed 9 new players

January 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“Teacher of the Year” arrested for having affair with underage student for two years

January 16, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

How long would the flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA's new supersonic plane was used?

January 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Christina Applegate gets emotional over the applause she received during her reappearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards

January 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon