The Houston Astros have signed 9 new players

Houston Astros It was a busy day on the first day of training International companies. The window opened on January 15 and will close on December 15, 2024. The team announced a total of nine players, one of whom is injured. Millionaire Bonus.

Houston Astros It has $5.284 million to distribute among all its signings from international prospects. The largest amount was taken Cesar Hernandez. Cuban is a strong, muscular center fielder with a rare combination of hitting ability, power and speed. Hernandez received a $1.7 million reward





The second largest signature corresponds to Francelli Silverio. The Dominican player caught the attention searchlight to Houston Astros His strong physique and skill with the bat, according to Alfredo Ulloa. Supervisor of headhunting Astros in dominican republic He insisted that Silverio had good coordination between his eyes and the movement of his arms when swinging. Trust that it continues to improve. From a defensive standpoint, he has above-average potential at shortstop. He anticipates plays and has arm strength.

Francelli Silverio I got a reward 672 thousand dollarssecond for the team today.

The rest of the international signings of the Houston Astros

Another Cuban who joined the ranks Houston Astros He was Louis Reeves 19 years. to dominican republic Prospects added Angel Peralta, Edward Lopez And Kevin Santana. to Venezuela They recruited talent Alexei Kairouz. Meanwhile since then Panama They signed Christian Navarro. Moreover, North America Amore Ramirez It has been added to the list.

Houston Astros had won World Series in 2022 and has an active streak of seven Championship series Consecutive plays from 2017 to 2023.