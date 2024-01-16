Roma club dismisses Jose Mourinho “with immediate effect”

(CNN) — Roma have announced that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff have left the Italian club “with immediate effect.”

Mourinho (60 years old) was appointed coach of Roma in May 2021 and led the Italian team to win the European Conference League final a year later. Last year, Roma and Mourinho also reached the Europa League final, but lost on penalties to Sevilla.

After its defeat on Sunday against Milan (3-1), Roma occupies ninth place in the Italian League table.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of everyone at Roma for his passion and efforts since arriving at the club,” club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a statement.

He added: “We will always have great memories of his time at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is what is best for the club.”

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho is one of the most famous and successful coaches in world football, having previously coached teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Porto.

Roma's victory in the European Conference Final is the 26th trophy he has won in his coaching career. They have also won the Champions League twice, the Europa League and the UEFA Cup.

This role in Roma was Mourinho's second time working in Italy. When he was coach of Inter Milan – between 2008 and 2010 – in his final season, Mourinho led the team to an extraordinary treble: the Italian League title, the Italian Cup and the Champions League.